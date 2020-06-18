Manchester City-Arsenal: Lacazette and Pepe out, Aguero too

If It is Aston Villa and Sheffield United who opened the ball at 7pm, Manchester City and Arsenal will offer, from 9.15pm, the first English clash since the Covid-19 break started on 9 March. The interest of this poster of the 28th day of the Premier League will not be only on the meadow – where the Skyblues will try to consolidate their second place in the standings – since it will be the first face-to-face between Pep Guardiola and his former assistant turned head coach of the Gunners, Mikel Arteta. On the bench, this match will also be an opportunity to see Guardiola’s new assistant: Juan Manuel Lillo.

Having all of his troops Manchester will be in a classic 4-3-3, with Ederson in goal, ahead of a four-man defence consisting of Walker, Garcia, Laporte and Mendy. In the middle, Gondogan (low point) will be accompanied by De Bruyne and Silva (captain). Finally, the attack will be led by the Sterling-Jesus-Mahrez trio. Deprived of Calum Chambers and Lucas Torreira, Arsenal lined up a 4-3-3, with Leno in the final bulwark, a Bellerin-Mustafi-Mari-Tierney defensive quartet and a midfielder Xhaka-Guendouzi-Willock. Aubameyang and Saka will be in charge of feeding Nketiah balloons.

The compositions of the teams

Manchester City:

Ederson – Walker, Garcia, Laporte, Mendy – Gundogan, De Bruyne, Silva (C) – Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling

Arsenal:

Leno – Bellerin, Mustafi, Mari, Tierney – Xhaka, Guendouzi, Willock, Aubameyang, Nketiah, Saka