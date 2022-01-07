Manchester City: Benjamin Mendy released on bail

Accused of multiple sexual assaults, Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy had been remanded in custody since last August after being targeted by seven counts of rape between October 2020 and August 2021, some of which in his home in Prestbury (Cheshire).

But according to information from theAFP, the 2018 world champion was released on bail this Friday, and after a hearing in Chester court. The 27-year-old will not have to leave his home and will be subject to strict conditions, pending his trial, which ultimately takes place on June 27 or August 1.