Manchester City-Dortmund: the summary of the match in video

By kenyan

In the quarter-finals of the Champions League, Manchester City hardly won 2-1 against Borussia Dortmund at the Etihad Stadium. Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring early before Marco Reus tied the two sides with 6 minutes remaining on a good serve from Erling Braut Haaland. But a 90th-minute goal from Phil Foden ultimately gave Pep Guardiola’s side the victory. Watch all the goals of the match and the full summary of the match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund in video.

