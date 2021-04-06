Manchester City-Dortmund: the summary of the match in video

In the quarter-finals of the Champions League, Manchester City hardly won 2-1 against Borussia Dortmund at the Etihad Stadium. Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring early before Marco Reus tied the two sides with 6 minutes remaining on a good serve from Erling Braut Haaland. But a 90th-minute goal from Phil Foden ultimately gave Pep Guardiola’s side the victory. Watch all the goals of the match and the full summary of the match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund in video.

⌛ It’s over between City and Dortmund! Victory for Cityzens at home, but this goal conceded at the end of the match could be expensive on the return. – RMC Sport (@RMCsport) April 6, 2021