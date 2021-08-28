Manchester City erect statues for two club legends

The consecration for two players who have marked the history of Manchester City. The cityzen club unveiled this Saturday morning two new statues erected around the Etihad Stadium of the Belgian defender Vincent Kompany, who had the skyblue jersey between 2008 and 2019 and the Spanish attacking midfielder David Silva (2010-2020). These two achievements by Scottish artist Andy Scott should not be the only ones around the stadium according to President Khaldoon Al Mubarak.

“The work is already underway and we all look forward to honoring Sergio Aguero’s legacy in the same way next year, thus giving generations to come the opportunity to remember the era of urban football at which the three men have contributed so much “, he told the club’s official media.