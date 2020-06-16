Manchester City: Guardiola worried about upcoming schedule

Pep Guardiola wonders about the physical condition of his players on the eve of returning to competition, while Manchester City will play every three days in the Premier League.

More than three months after their last game, Manchester City resumed on Wednesday with a frantic pace until the end of the season. Against Arsenal, the Skyblues begin a marathon that will take them until August and the Champions League, from which they are well on their way to qualifying for the Final 8. A dense schedule that does not reassure Pep Guardiola, as he reported in press videoconference.

“We have to spin and use all the players. We are ready for one game, but not to go on with another three days later and a third four days later.” With a deep squad, up to five changes per game and two cool breaks per game, Guardiola is apprehensive about the physical glitches.

“What worries us is the lack of preparation”

The cityzen coach remains unclear about the form of his team, which he does not consider ready enough. “If you ask me where the team is, I’ll tell you that I don’t know. (…) What we are concerned about is the lack of preparation, three weeks, not like in Germany where they worked for five or six weeks.”

Second in the Premier League well behind the untouchable Liverpool, Manchester City are four points clear of Leicester ahead of their late game against Arsenal on Wednesday night. A busy end to the season as Guardiola’s men are still committed to the FA Cup and the Champions League.