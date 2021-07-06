Manchester City, Harry Kane file: the strong announcement of Pep Guardiola

A declared courtier of the Tottenham striker, Spain’s Manchester City coach has said the England international is unlikely to land at the Etihad Stadium in the end.

Sergio Agüero left free (and since recruited by FC Barcelona), Manchester City seemed to be looking for a striker capable of taking over. And very quickly, eyes fell on Harry Kane. At 27, the England international (59 caps, 37 goals) is the star of Tottenham and comes out of a 2021/2022 season after which he finished top scorer (23 goals) and best assist (14 seated) ) of the championship (in 35 matches).

And that’s good, because Kane wants to leave Spurs. After having spent most of his career there, the Englishman wants to join a club capable of winning domestic and continental titles. Only concern, his club does not want to sell him, unless an offer of more than 170 M €. An exceptional amount, even for the wealthy owners of Citizens.

Pessimistic Guardiola

The latter were willing to offer € 116m to their London counterparts or to trade Kane with the Brazilian Gabriel Jesus. In vain. Tottenham keep repeating that they do not want to part ways with a player under contract until 2024. Recently asked about his future, Kane has indicated that he will meet with his leaders as soon as his Euro is over. And he might ask them to lower their financial demands. Because Pep Guardiola has just made a rather strong announcement in this matter.

“Considering the prices (quoted), we will not buy any attackers. It is impossible, we cannot afford it. All clubs are in financial difficulty, we are no exception. We have Gabriel (Jesus) and Ferran (Torres) who have been amazing in this position. We have young players who come from the training center and we play several times with a false nine. There is a better chance that we will not buy a striker for next season ”, he said, in remarks relayed by The Times. Is this the end of the Kane case for City or a bluff to force Tottenham to reconsider its position?