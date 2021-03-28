Manchester City: negotiations suspended with Raheem Sterling?

Considered one of the strongmen under Pep Guardiola, Raheem Sterling would have been welcome to extend his contract with Manchester City. While he is linked to the club until 2023, the 26-year-old had also started negotiations last December. Negotiations currently suspended.

The England winger had started talks with the club before Christmas to extend his adventure at the Etihad Stadium. But according to the Daily Star, both sides put those talks on hold for the remainder of the season. The reason ? Sterling left his longtime agent with whom he had worked for several years. What slow down the negotiations especially as the former Liverpool player wanted a considerable increase in his salary. The club and the player are still optimistic to find a deal this summer.