Manchester City – Newcastle: official line-ups

To close Boxing Day, Manchester City welcomes the Magpies on the occasion of the 15th day of the Premier League. With a Gabriel Jesus unavailable after testing positive for covid-19, Pep Guardiola chooses to field Ferran Torres at the forefront of his 4-2-3-1.

While in the absence of Walker for the same reasons, Nathan Aké starts on the left of the Mancunian defense. Aymeric Laporte and Benjamin Mendy are on the bench. Opposite, Steve Bruce, deprived of Allan Saint-Maximin and Martin Dubravka, has his 5-4-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Team lineup:

Manchester City: Ederson – Cancelo, Dias, Stone, Aké – Rodrigo, Gundogan – Sterling, De Bruyne, B. Silva – Torres.

Newcastle: Darlow – Yedlin, Schär, Fernández, Clark, Ritchie – Murphy, Hayden, Longstaff, Almirón – Joelinton.

