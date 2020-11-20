Manchester City: Pep Guardiola failed PSG

Pep Guardiola has decided to continue the adventure at Manchester City by extending his contract for two years. The PSG however tried to rush into the breach by making an offer, which the Spaniard rejected.

“To say that we support him is one thing. The truth is that we never thought of changing Tuchel. We never called anyone. Then there are people talking. Because the role of Tuchel is envied, but honestly, the club has never put on the table another coach to replace Tuchel. On November 10, Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo cleared the field about Thomas Tuchel by providing him with support for the first time since their quarrel through the media. The German coach would have nothing to fear for his position and no coach has been contacted.

A version that comes up against the information reported this Friday by the serious The Times, but also by Guillem Balague, influential Spanish journalist who closely follows the career of Pep Guardiola. Because it is Pep Guardiola in question. Yesterday, we learned of the extension of his contract with Manchester City, for two more seasons. But the contractual situation of the 49-year-old Spanish coach, initially linked until 2021, had attracted courtiers.

PSG have made an offer

The Times and Balague therefore report that Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus Turin and other teams have contacted the Iberian technician and made an offer, in case he does not extend his contract with Manchester City. Recent approaches that Guardiola rejected without blinking, persuaded to continue the adventure with the Citizens.

He was not mistaken since, despite repeated failures in the Champions League and the loss of the title, to the benefit of Liverpool, last season did not prevent the management of the club from wanting to continue. Guardiola feels all the confidence around him, and knows that this is the rarest commodity, sought after by all coaches. The Times also reveals that he feared only once to be dismissed by Manchester City. It was at the end of his first season, in 2016-2017, where he was released in the knockout stages of the Champions League by AS Monaco and finished 3rd in the Premier League.