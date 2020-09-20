Manchester City: Pep Guardiola returns to the aborted transfer of Lionel Messi

FC Barcelona trembled several weeks after the announcement via burofax of Lionel Messi’s desire to leave FC Barcelona. A news that caused a huge outcry within the Blaugranas. Courted by Manchester City and PSG, the Pulga finally chose to honor their last year of contract, aware that no club could pay the 700 million euros claimed by Barça. Asked about the Messi soap opera at a press conference, Pep Guardiola was not very talkative.

“I don’t think I have anything to explain. Leo Messi has explained his feelings very well and I have nothing more to add. He is a player of FC Barcelona, ​​a club he appreciates. On his decision to stay? I do not know. This is a question for Leo Messi. And I cannot speak on the intentions of others, “ thus commented the Spanish manager of the Citizens.