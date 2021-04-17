HomeSportsfootballManchester City: Pep Guardiola worried about Kevin De Bruyne
Manchester City: Pep Guardiola worried about Kevin De Bruyne

By kenyan

This Saturday, Manchester City supporters trembled in front of the FA Cup semi-final lost to Chelsea (0-1). The Skyblues metronome, Kevin De Bruyne, hit in the ankle, was indeed released on injury just after the break. Something to worry about as the semi-final of the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain is looming.

In a post-match press conference, Pep Guardiola gave news of the Belgium international: “I don’t know, he’s in pain. We will do a test tomorrow (Sunday) with the doctors but it doesn’t look good. We’ll see tomorrow”, explained the Spanish technician, in comments reported by the MEN. The first leg at Parc des Princes takes place on April 28, while the return leg in Manchester takes place on May 4. Until then, Citizens fans may be shaking …

