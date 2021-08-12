Manchester City prepare astronomical new offer for Harry Kane

After having already struck hard by recruiting Jack Grealish for a check for 117 million euros, Manchester City still have one dream in mind: to get their hands on Harry Kane. Trained in Tottenham and become a key striker among the Spurs, the 28-year-old Englishman is at a turning point in his career and the Citizens intend to take the opportunity to win the bet. Despite strong interest, negotiations with the London club are complicated since the formation chaired by Daniel Levy wants to keep Kane. And the end of the transfer window is approaching …

But according to information from Guardian or from Sky Italia, Manchester City do not intend to give up and prepare a new offer of 150 million pounds sterling, or about 177 million €! The reigning English champions are patient and just hope that the situation will settle down and then draw their superb offer. Case to follow.