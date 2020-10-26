Manchester City prepare Pep Guardiola succession

Pep Guardiola, still under contract for the next eight months, is unsure whether he will still be in charge of Manchester City next season. The leaders of the Citizens have two names to follow.

Meetings between two Champions League matches are not easy for anyone. Even for one of the best coaches on the planet. This Saturday, Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City, who will face Olympique de Marseille this Tuesday evening, could not do better than a draw against West Ham (1-1) after having long been behind everything by having sterile ball possession.

But the subject is not there. At the end of the season, Pep Guardiola will be out of contract. For the moment, the former coach of Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona has not made a decision on a possible contract extension. For their part, the Citizens would like to keep the most successful coach in their history beyond the next eight months. But it only depends on the Spaniard.

Julian Nagelsmann is appreciated

According to information from Daily Mail, he should not be long in taking it. Indeed, this season, the results are less good (it is their worst start to the season since 2014) and especially the stars of the team are starting to wonder who will be sitting on the bench next season. It is for this reason that the Skyblues are already starting to think about the future name which will come to take the head of the residents of the Etihad Stadium.

Also according to the tabloid, two names are at the top of the British leaders. The first is well known across the Channel since it is Mauricio Pochettino, free since his departure from Tottenham and incidentally sent to all the big teams in Europe (Manchester United, Real Madrid etc.). But it is not the only one. The current RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann (33) seems to be the dream of City bosses. Pep Guardiola just won’t have to take too long to decide what his future will be like …