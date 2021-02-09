Manchester City: Romelu Lukaku pleases a lot

Between the injuries of Sergio Agüero (32 years old) who is coming to the end of his contract and the difficulties of Gabriel Jesus (23 years old) in order to win durably in the workforce, Manchester City could recruit one or two attackers during the next summer transfer window. . According to information from the English media The Athletic, the Sky Blues would closely follow the situation of Romelu Lukaku (27 years old).

Party for Inter against 74 million euros in the summer of 2019, he shines particularly since last season and has 20 goals and 3 assists in 27 matches this season. Consistent, the former Manchester United has an atypical profile which greatly appeals to the English club. Note that Danny Ings (28), the Southampton striker, is also on the Cityzens shelves.