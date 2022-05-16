Manchester City want to get rid of Ilkay Gündogan!

First recruit of the Guardiola era with the Skyblues, the German international was pushed out by his club.

This summer, there will be movement at Manchester City. The arrival of Erling Haaland will already quite upset a very supplied offensive sector. The Brazilian Gabriel Jesus is also announced as a starter and in the sights of Arsenal. This evening, a new name has been added to the list of probable starters.

According to DailyMail, it is midfielder Ilkay Gündogan. The 31-year-old German international (56 caps, 14 goals) was Pep Guardiola’s very first recruit when the Spaniard landed in northwestern England in 2016. Snatched from Borussia Dortmund against 27 M €, Gündogan is now invited to pack up one year from the end of his contract.

Gündogan traveled to Madrid…

However, the main interested party declared last March that he hoped to stay with the Citizens. “I am very happy at Manchester City, as far as football is concerned, there is no more attractive place at the moment. I can imagine staying there beyond 2023. An extension? There are no concrete discussions, but we have a good relationship. I am always patient. No hurry. »

Unfortunately for him, the DailyMail announces that his leaders have informed him that an extension was not on the program and that he had to look for a new club. Has Gündogan already found a buyer or was it just a tourist trip? Still, the tabloid indicates that the player went to Madrid by private jet on Monday morning…