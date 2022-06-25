Manchester United and FC Barcelona set to complete Frenkie de Jong transfer

The positions of Manchester United and FC Barcelona have come closer in recent hours for the transfer of Frenkie de Jong. The Catalan press speaks of an imminent agreement between the two clubs.

The arrival of Erik ten Hag on the Manchester United bench is starting to be felt. Since the start of this transfer window, the new coach of the English club has been trying to bring with him former Ajax players whom he has managed to propel into the gratin of world football. We think for example of Antony and Jurriën Timber but it is especially towards Barça that we must look. The target in midfield is called Frenkie de Jong.

Manchester United is now trying to make the happiness of its new guide, the one who must help it find the heights, both on the national scene, and on the continental one. For some time, Mancunian leaders have been asking their Catalan counterparts to know their positions on the 25-year-old Dutchman. After several attempts, it seems that the negotiations are reaching the goal.

An agreement around 80 M€

According to information from Sport, the two clubs are in the process of agreeing on an operation of around €80m, the amount FC Barcelona wanted to approach, which nevertheless paid €85m three years ago to attract it . By cracking the Red Devils, who had offered 65 M € until then, the Blaugranas ended up winning their case by recovering almost all of the money invested.

It only remains to finalize this agreement but everything could go very quickly. The English club hopes to complete the entire file by June 30. Manchester United has already agreed with the international oranje (44 caps, 1 goal) on the terms of a 5-year contract. All that remains is to settle the question of the salary, the value of which should increase compared to what he receives in Spain.