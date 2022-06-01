Manchester United announce the departure of Paul Pogba

Manchester United have just announced the departure of Paul Pogba at the end of his contract. The Frenchman will therefore leave free after a 6-year return to the Red Devils.

This announcement is not really surprising, but it makes the news official. Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United when his contract expires on June 30. The information has just been confirmed by the English club through a message on social networks. “Everyone at the club would like to congratulate Paul on his successful career and thank him for his contribution to Manchester United. We wish him all the best for the next steps of a remarkable journey.”

More info to follow.

Once a Red, always a Red 🔴Thank you for your service, @PaulPogba 👏#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 1, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js