Manchester United are already preparing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s succession

In great difficulty after two defeats in the Premier League, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is already questioned about his ability to manage the Manchester United group. The hierarchy of the Red Devils is already thinking about the next.

Three matches, a snatch victory and two routs. This is Manchester United’s record in the Premier League for this 2020-2021 season. Last year, the Mancuniens had already made a delicate first part of the season, not facing its presence in the top 3, and therefore in the Champions League this year, thanks to an exceptional course during the restart after stoppage linked to the coronavirus .

This year, they took full force Crystal Palace (3-1) and Tottenham (6-1) at Old Trafford and their three points were won thanks to a penalty from Bruno Fernandes against Brighton in added time (90th + 10 , 3-2). Therefore, we can already imagine Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the coach of the Red Devils, in a delicate position vis-à-vis his bosses. The meeting in Newcastle, this Saturday, promises to be hot.

Solskjaer called into question

In the event that Manchester United boss Ed Woodward decides to part ways with the Norwegian, two avenues are already under consideration. The first leads to Mauricio Pochettino, without a club since his dismissal from Tottenham. The Argentinian has had approaches, but has always proclaimed his desire to stay across the Channel, where life seems sweeter to him and his family. But that’s not the only name.

The second has been coming back for several years and was also cited on the side of Paris SG in the event of Thomas Tuchel’s departure. This is of course Massimiliano Allegri, the former technician of Juventus Turin, also free. According to The Express, Solskjaer’s ability to manage this group is questioned and Pochettino is also followed by Manchester City, where the lease of current coach Pep Guardiola ends at the end of the year …