Manchester United are on the verge of overtaking City for Cristiano Ronaldo!

The leaders of the Red Devils will take action to try to repatriate the Portuguese international to Old Trafford. A desire on the part of the owners, eager to restore their image to the supporters. They even took the advantage over the Citizens.

This summer transfer window is going totally crazy. And Manchester United may not have had its last say in the market. And yet, the Reds Devils have already carried out large-scale operations with the signatures of Jadon Sancho and Raphaël Varane. But sometimes the heart has its reasons that reason ignores … This is surely what prompted the Glazer family, owners of United, to come forward to welcome Cristiano Ronaldo before August 31.

The Portuguese international will no longer wear the Juventus jersey. Information confirmed at a press conference this Friday by the coach of the Old Lady Massimiliano Allegri. In recent hours, CR7 agent Jorge Mendes had initiated negotiations with Manchester City for a potential transfer of his client. A prospect that made all parties salivate, but the English champion would be rather reluctant to pay transfer compensation to Juve.

Manchester United ready to grill City for Ronaldo

Aware that this stumbling block is slowing down negotiations, the owners of United would simply like to derail the deal between City and Ronaldo! According to information from Manchester Evening News, the Glazers are said to be convinced that repatriating the Portuguese star to Old Trafford could help them in their operation to win back fans. It must be said that the differences of opinion between the two parties have multiplied since the aborted Super League project. The opportunity remains too good for the majority shareholder of the Red Devils, who would achieve a real coup by finalizing the CR7 operation.

And it seems that the sum demanded by Juventus (between 25 and 30 million euros) is not a problem for Manchester United. Proof that this file is growing, Mendes would have approached the management of United to take the temperature. In return, the upper echelons of Mancunian would have sent him a three-year contract for his client. Sky Sports. As a reminder, Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United in 2009 to join Real Madrid. In six seasons spent under the tunic of the Red Devils, the Portuguese striker has won three Premier League, a Champions League, a Club World Cup, a Cup and a Carabao Cup. The flame between the two parties could therefore be rekindled. Ironically, Manchester City suddenly decided to withdraw from the negotiations, specifying that the profile of CR7 would not suit the playing precepts advocated by Guardiola. The planets are lining up for a return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Old Trafford …