Manchester United: big contract in sight for Bruno Fernandes

In recent seasons, Bruno Fernandes (26) has undoubtedly been one of Manchester United’s best recruits. Since his arrival 18 months ago from Sporting, the Portuguese midfielder has been on cloud nine as he scored 28 goals and provided 17 assists in 57 matches. Noticeable performances and soon rewarded by the Red Devils.

According to information from Mirror, Bruno Fernandes is about to sign a new contract of 230,000 euros per week with Manchester United. The Portuguese midfielder is expected to double his current salary. The Mancunian management wanted to ensure the blow with the player since he could be tempted to leave this summer. This new contract proposal should convince him to continue the adventure in Manchester.