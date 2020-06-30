Home Sports News football Manchester United: Chelsea in pole for Angel Gomes?
Sports Newsfootball

Manchester United: Chelsea in pole for Angel Gomes?

By kenyan

Announced close to a contract extension a few days ago by his coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the very young English midfielder Angel Gomes (16), who played eleven games with MU, including three tenures for a realization , should unexpectedly put an end to his adventure with the Reds Devils.

According to The independent, Angel Gomes, international under 19, would not have been seduced by the offer of its leaders, which offered him 27,000 euros per week, plus bonus. Very courted recently, especially in Spain on the side of Valencia or in Portugal on the side of Benfica, it is ultimately to London and Chelsea that the player could commit. The two sides seem close to an agreement. However, at a press conference, Blues coach Frank Lampard denied the existence of an offer. Case to follow.

Related news

football

OGC Nice is advancing on the Geoffrey Kondogbia track!

kenyan -
Already generous, the Nice transfer window could take a gargantuan turn with the Geoffrey Kondogbia track. The French international is in contact with...
Read more
football

Liga: Mallorca ridicules Celta

kenyan -
Before the clash between FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid tonight, the thirty-third day of Liga continued with a duel between bottom teams, Mallorca...
Read more
football

Serie A: Lazio defeats Torino

kenyan -
Lazio had to win this Tuesday evening on the Torino lawn to continue to tickle Juventus in the fight for the title. Second...
Read more
NewsConnie Mukenyi -

Furious youth storm MP’s event demanding he respects DP Ruto

Angry youth stormed Kesses MP Mishra Kiprop's event on Monday the 29th of June 2020, asking that he respects Deputy President William Ruto. Mishra was...
Read more
EntertainmentChuoyo Protus -

Churchill Show comedian, Kasee, passes on in Kinoo

Comedian at the Churchill Show, James Musyoki Kivindu, alias Kasee, has died. Churchill Show proprietor, Daniel Ndambuki, broke the news with a tweet about the...
Read more
NewsAlfred Kiura -

Your deep pockets and influence will not save you – Kirinyaga...

Kirinyaga County Ward representatives have vowed to impeach their boss Anne Waiguru again days after she won her impeachment case. The MCAs led by the...
Read more
EntertainmentAlfred Kiura -

How I was conned twice while house hunting – Former KTN...

Former KTN actress Ruth Maingi has narrated how she was conned in Nairobi twice as she was house hunting. In a video seen by Kenyannews.co.ke,...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,727FansLike
3,496FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

DPP Haji takes action after DJ Evolve’s heartbreaking story

News Connie Mukenyi -
Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Hajji has swung into action after NTV aired a heartbreaking story on DJ Evolve. The feature, which was...
Read more

Speaker Muturi confirms two MPs have contracted Covid-19

Health Stanley Kasee -
Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi has confirmed that two Members of Parliament have been infected with Covid-19. The speaker noted that one of...
Read more

Jalang’o addresses claims that he participated in Andrew Kibe’s exit from...

News Connie Mukenyi -
Celebrated comedian and radio host Felix Odiwuor aka Jalang'o has rubbished claims that he is the reason Radio Africa fired Andrew Kibe from Kiss...
Read more

Uhuru and Sakaja celebrate Badi’s 100 days since Nairobi takeover

News Connie Mukenyi -
President Uhuru Kenyatta and counterpart Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja joined General Badi, Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) director, in celebrating 100 days since the General...
Read more

Armed police officers raid Governor Sonko’s office to evict him

News Stanley Kasee -
A team of 30 police officers invaded Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s office in Upper Hill with the intention of evicting him. Confirming the report, the...
Read more

Forget about Ford Kenya leadership, Wangamati tells Wetangula

County news Laiza Maketso -
Bungoma governor Wycliffe Wangamati has told senator Wetangula his removal is a done deal; hence he should forget Ford Kenya leadership. Speaking in Kimilili, the...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke