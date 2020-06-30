Manchester United: Chelsea in pole for Angel Gomes?

Announced close to a contract extension a few days ago by his coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the very young English midfielder Angel Gomes (16), who played eleven games with MU, including three tenures for a realization , should unexpectedly put an end to his adventure with the Reds Devils.

According to The independent, Angel Gomes, international under 19, would not have been seduced by the offer of its leaders, which offered him 27,000 euros per week, plus bonus. Very courted recently, especially in Spain on the side of Valencia or in Portugal on the side of Benfica, it is ultimately to London and Chelsea that the player could commit. The two sides seem close to an agreement. However, at a press conference, Blues coach Frank Lampard denied the existence of an offer. Case to follow.