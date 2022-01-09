Manchester United: crisis meeting for the future of Cristiano Ronaldo!

Unhappy with his situation at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to his agent Jorge Mendes about his future with the Red Devils. The tension is mounting and the recent return of CR7 to the side of Old Trafford could even turn into a nightmare.

Author of a resounding comeback for Manchester United last summer, Cristiano Ronaldo (36) has had a particularly successful start to the season on an individual level (14 goals and 3 assists in 21 matches in all competitions). However, despite a guaranteed qualification in the knockout stages of the Champions League, the background of the Red Devils, currently pointing to a disappointing seventh place in the Premier League, remains worrying and the arrival of Ralf Rangnick on the bench of the Mancuniens does not not necessarily to the taste of the Lusitanian star. To the point of seeing the Portuguese striker pack up earlier than expected?

It is in any case a situation of crisis which reigns on this Sunday morning. Based on the latest information reported by The Sun, the agent of the five-time Ballon d’Or, Jorge Mendes, even flew urgently to Manchester United to discuss the future of his protégé. A crisis meeting that comes just days after the scenes of a more than tense Mancunian locker room. And even though Ralf Rangnick, successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, recently tried to defuse the bomb, the context does indeed seem hot.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation at MU becomes unbreathable!

Frustrated by the collective performance of his family, as evidenced by the last tasteless performance of United, beaten by Wolverhampton in the 21st day (0-1), Cristiano Ronaldo, author of 14 of 29 goals for United in all competitions this season, is also disappointed with caretaker coach Ralf Rangnick’s tactics and style of football. In the middle of the week, the Daily Mirror even revealed that the Portuguese striker would have indicated to his leaders that he did not want to see the German coach come back up next season and definitely take the reins of the club. With this in mind, a source close to Ronaldo revealed that “Cristiano is very concerned about what is happening at United”, before adding.

“The team receives a lot of criticism and he knows he is considered one of the leaders. There are quite a few problems and Cristiano is feeling the pressure and is very stressed by the situation. “ In an attempt to save what is still savable, Jorge Mendes, who still hopes that the former Madrilenian will flourish on the side of Old Trafford, therefore went as quickly as possible to the United Kingdom to meet with the legendary number 7 of the Red Devils. A chat where the two discussed how things are going, what they think are the issues, and how to fix them. But for now, “Nothing was excluded” and the veil of a premature departure of the Lusitanian is clearly not lifted.