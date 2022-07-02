Menu
Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo wants to slam the door!

Huge thunderclap in Her Majesty’s Kingdom! Author of an incredible comeback to Manchester United last summer, Cristiano Ronaldo (37) already wants to leave the Red Devils.

“Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation? I spoke to him a few weeks ago so I expect to see Cristiano again on July 4 for the replay. There is nothing else. I don’t think Man United are ready to lose a top resource like Cristiano Ronaldo.”, recently declared Bruno Fernandes, teammate of CR7 on the side of Old Trafford. Assured of continuing his collaboration with his compatriot, the Red Devils midfielder could however experience a very unpleasant surprise in the coming days.

So and as revealed The Times this Saturday, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner asked to be allowed to leave Manchester United if the Premier League club received a satisfactory offer during the transfer window. In this sense, the British media specifies that the decision of the Portuguese international striker (189 caps, 117 goals) is motivated by the desire to play in the Champions League for the rest of his career. An ambition that the Red Devils cannot offer him for the coming season.

Bayern, Chelsea or Serie A!

According to close friends of the Lusitano, this transfer request would also be made for personal reasons after a difficult period for his young family. Author of 24 goals and 3 assists in 38 matches in all competitions last season, Cristiano Ronaldo could not prevent the more than contrasting season of the Mancunian club, sixth in the Premier League and therefore absent from the next League. Champions.

At the heart of several speculations, the former striker of Juve and Real Madrid could therefore leave Manchester earlier than expected. Eager to remain at the highest level despite his 37 springs, CR7, under contract until June 2023, remains in the sights of Bayern Munich and Chelsea. If the Bavarians, German champions, have for the moment suspended their interests while waiting to know the fate of their striker Robert Lewandowski, targeted by Barça, Todd Boehly, the new co-owner of Chelsea, has already met with representatives of Ronaldo last month. Finally, note that a return to Serie A where Ronaldo has scored 81 times in 98 league appearances is also another option under consideration.

