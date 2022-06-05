Manchester United enter the race for Christian Eriksen

According to Mirror, Manchester United have entered the race to try to recruit the attacking midfielder from Brentford, Christian Eriksen. New Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is looking for midfield reinforcements and is reportedly interested in a free transfer for the 30-year-old Dane, whose contract with the Bees expires on June 30.

Since returning to the Premier League in January, the Danish international has made 11 appearances, scored one goal and provided four assists. His performances on the pitch have attracted many suitors, in addition to Brentford who would like to extend him, Everton but also his former club Tottenham, are interested in Eriksen. The attacking midfielder who aims to play the 2022 World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year with Denmark.