Manchester United: Erik ten Hag announces the color!

For his first interview as Manchester United coach, Erik ten Hag, arriving from Ajax Amsterdam, acknowledged all the excitement caused by this new Mancunian challenge. “I’m really looking forward to doing this job, at this club with a huge history, and we want to restore it to where it needs to be”first assured the Batavian before announcing the color: “first of all, we want to make the fans proud. It’s a big challenge. I want to build and build a team that fights for each other, is unified and will get results. We also play at the Théâtre des Rêves. We want to entertain. But at the end of the day, the intention is to play fantastic football.”.

To achieve his goals, the Dutch coach did not hesitate to reveal his game intentions or at least the philosophy he wanted to put in place on the side of Old Trafford: “We are playing in the Theater of Dreams and so we have to entertain the opponent. We have to play in the opposition half and we have to play attacking football. We have to do the pressing, the total pressing high – that’s a similarity with Ajax too: adventurous football.”. The message has passed and Manchester United fans are waiting for it!

