Manchester United: Erik ten Hag looks back on his departure from Ajax and reveals his first demands

Just named at the head of Manchester United, Erik ten Hag returned to the reasons for his departure from Amsterdam and evokes his first objectives at the head of the Red Devils.

The end of Erik ten Hag’s adventure at Ajax Amsterdam does not end well. Prematurely eliminated from the Champions League and beaten in the Dutch Cup final by PSV (2-1), Erik ten Hag still has to secure the Eredivisie title to save his season. Now gone to Manchester United from next summer, the 52-year-old manager returned to his premature departure, one year from the end of his contract with the Lancers and notably mentioned the problems related to the locker room.

“It’s already a bonus year. Last summer there were also talks, but I wanted Ajax to be successful again and win the Champions League. Because when I was appointed, I said that Ajax should remain a great team in the Champions League for a long time. And that’s the case. But we’re not ready yethe explained on Findbefore admitting that the suspension of André Onana (doping), the dismissal of Marc Overmars (inappropriate behavior) and the behavioral problems of Quincy Promes had marked him. “Usually I can forgive someone things, but I never forget”he added.

“Ronaldo? I will not change my vision of coaching”

While he has yet to end his adventure with Ajax well, Erik ten Hag has already projected himself on his first months at Manchester United. He notably returned to the management of executives and in particular that of Cristiano Ronaldo. “I will stick to myself on that too. I will not change my vision of coaching. Content still determines how you play, but I’m listing the requirements that go with it and the standards. I will tell who has to do what task and who has not completed it, I will do it, no matter who it is. I make no concessions in this regard..

Finally, the future Manchester United manager explained that he had asked only one thing from the management of the Red Devils: to have control of the transfer window, as he did at Ajax. “I have set requirements in advance on how I want to work. If they are not granted, I will do nothing. I am ultimately accountable and judged on results. I don’t want to be the sole leader, I’m for cooperation, but transfer control is a condition for me.”. Manchester United is fixed.