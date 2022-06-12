Manchester United: Erik ten Hag ready to do anything to find Antony

Essential this season at Ajax Amsterdam, Antony is courted in Europe and recently by Manchester United… where his former coach, Erik ten Hag, recently took over.

The summer is not easy for Ajax Amsterdam fans. Already stripped by the European top names after the club’s epic in the 2018-19 Champions League, the Ajacid club is going through the same scenario again this season. Most of the Dutch workforce is courted, Noussair Mazraoui has already left for Bayern Munich, where Ryan Gravenberch is about to be formalized. Antony (22), the Brazilian revelation of the Eredivisie Champions, is also closely followed and could now slip into the Premier League.

Indeed, the young auriverde could leave Ajax Amsterdam, but keep the same coach. Erik ten Hag, who has regularly claimed he will control the transfer window of his new club Manchester United, is said to be close to reaching an agreement with Ajax to bring in the former São Paulo winger. A time quoted on the side of FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, it seems that his destiny is finally at Old Trafford. A case similar to that of Frenkie De Jong, similarly close to leaving Barça to find the Dutch coach.

Admiring Antony of Ten Hag

Several Brazilian sources claim that the Red Devils are ready to invest €45m to secure the 22-year-old’s services. The performances of Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford during the last season did not satisfy the management of the club, like an Anthony Elanga still lack of accuracy in front of goal. This season, Antony has scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists in 33 games.

“Every player under the guidance of Erik ten Hag becomes a better footballer, thanks to his trainingAntony told the Dutch newspaper From Telegraaf. Since my arrival, he gave me a lot of confidence and believed in what I could do. I am grateful to him. I respect him a lot“. What cast doubt on the future of the winger, an admirer of his ex-coach, but who remains under contract until 2025 with the Lancers.