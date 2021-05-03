Manchester United: fans’ threat to Glazer family in open letter

This Sunday, the England derby between Manchester United and Liverpool, initially scheduled for 5:30 p.m., was postponed after scenes of chaos at Old Trafford. The fans of the Mancunian club, still not having digested the Super League project of which their club of heart was part, indeed wanted to make their anger heard by breaking into the “theater of dreams” and demonstrating in mass against the American owner of the Red Devils since 2005, the Glazer family. In the aftermath of these acts which went around the world, the Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST), a large group of supporters of MU, wrote an open letter addressed to Joel Glazer, in which he called on the latter to respond urgently before Friday to an action plan cut into four points, under penalty of seeing events of the magnitude of those observed on Sunday recur.

” Dear Joel, […] We don’t know if you’ve seen him, but after yesterday’s events we are confident that your attention is now fully focused on what will happen next at Manchester United. First of all, let’s be very clear that no one wants what happened at Old Trafford yesterday to be a regular occurrence. […] But what has happened is the culmination of sixteen years in which your family’s ownership of the club drove us into debt and decline, and we felt more and more left out and ignored. After sixteen years, no member of the Glazer family has ever had more than a conversation with us, the Club’s Supporters Trust. Yesterday that frustration hit its boiling point. For the vast majority of the thousands of participants in the demonstration, they made their voices heard peacefully and respectfully », Thus specifies the MUST letter, whose action plan proposed to management breaks down into four stages:

“Voluntarily and openly initiate and promote the government-initiated fan-led review of football and take the opportunity to rebalance the current ownership structure in favor of supporters.

Immediately appoint independent directors to the board whose sole purpose is to protect the interests of the club as a football club, and not of its shareholders

Work with MUST and its supporters more broadly to set up a shareholding system accessible to all and comprising shares with the same voting rights as those held by the Glazer family. If the appetite is there among the fans, then you should welcome, not oppose, the Glazer family shareholding being reduced to a minority or even bought out.

Commit to fully consulting year-round membership holders on any material changes affecting the future of our club, including the competitions in which we participate. “