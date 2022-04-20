Manchester United get pulverized after humiliation against Liverpool, Inter’s card against AC Milan causes a stir

The Red Devils take a lot of money after the rout against Liverpool, Inter went for a walk against AC Milan and Carlo Ancelotti could well write the history of football, find in your Foot Transfer market press review the latest information from the European sports press.

“The worst United I’ve seen in my life»

In England all the press speaks of only one thing, the rout of Manchester United in Liverpool (4-0). A big disappointment for the Red Devils as summarized The Guardian who speaks of aUnited leaving with a red face» and a Ralf Rangnick «humiliated“, as the Mancunian coach himself recognized. The Sun also made its front page, evoking a United “awful” and especially “hopelessaccording to Gary Neville, former MU player. For The Timesthe two teams were at a “different level» Quite simply… On the side of the Manchester Evening Newsthe words are harsh:the worst United I have seen in my life“, Can we read on the front page of the local daily. But part of the English press like The Daily Telegraph prefers to show the enormous level of Liverpool at the moment and especially that of Mohamed Salah who went there with his double yesterday.

Lautaro this “boss»

Inter crushed AC Milan on Tuesday in the semi-finals of the Italian Cup. A 3-0 victory for the Nerazzurri which made the headlines in the Italian newspapers this Wednesday morning, like The Gazzetta Dello Sport. The pink paper media also highlights Lautaro Martinez’s double, a “Crazy Lautaro”, writes the daily. An observation also shared by the Corriere dello Sport today. It was a Lautaro in “bossaccording to the newspaper.

Ancelotti’s record

We’re coming back to Spain now, because Real Madrid are playing tonight and “countdownis launched for the title, according to brand. It must be said that the Merengues are now 15 points ahead of the Barcelona dolphin. A countdown also for Carlo Ancelotti who could become the first, explains the newspaper, to win the 5 major championships as a coach. He who has already won Serie A, the Premier League, Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga could therefore write history.