Manchester United hail their savior Mason Greenwood

Came into play in the 72nd minute, Mason Greenwood delivered a recital against Tottenham. The young Mancunien allowed Edinson Cavani to score and found his way to the goal in added time, giving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a precious victory.

In March 2019, Europe discovered a new little head. Manchester United, who was traveling to Paris for a knockout round of the Champions League, had a lot of injuries and suspensions and had to summon some young people from his academy. Among these, a certain Mason Greenwood. He was so young that he needed a letter to leave British territory signed by his parents and his jersey had been flocked to his name at the Paris SG store, near the Parc des Princes. Funny.

What a beautiful striker of the ball @masongreenwood is. Exceptionally talented young man. – Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) April 11, 2021

Two years later, aged 19, his entry against Tottenham on Sunday changed everything in a meeting that smelled like powder. He entered, twirled, gave an assist to Edinson Cavani to give the advantage to MU before completing the success of his team in added time of the second period (3-1, 90th +6). An absolutely wonderful entry into the game for Mason Greenwood.

7 goals, 5 assists

” Listen, this boy is a prodigy. We know he’s a goalscorer, he can use both feet and everything in between “, Explained Darren Fletcher, former player of the Red Devils and now technical director of the club, recently. Gary Lineker, a true English legend, also praised him by drawing a tweet ” what a handsome striker is Mason Greenwood. Exceptionally talented young man “.

If he had a sluggish start to the season, he has scored for three matches now (Tottenham, Brighton and Leicester) and brings his total to seven goals this season. With his assist for Edison Cavani, he climbed to five assists. All in a team that plays every three days, at only 19 years old, and not having started at all matches (28 starts out of 42 matches). The future is bright for the residents of Old Trafford.