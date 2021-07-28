Manchester United have found Paul Pogba replacement, Allegri sends strong message to Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United has appointed Paul Pogba’s replacement, Massimiliano Allegri sends a message to CR7 and Manchester City’s offensive for Jack Grealish, find in your Foot Transfer market press review the latest information from the European sports press.

Paul Pogba’s replacement appointed

Will Paul Pogba still be a Manchester United player? Currently, it is all the Mancunian people who tremble at the idea of ​​seeing him leave. A trend that is becoming clearer since the Pickaxe refused the last extension offer. His desire would be to join Paris Saint-Germain, which must nevertheless downsize its workforce before going on the offensive. We learn in the Daily Star that Manchester United, in the event of the departure of the Pickaxe, would target Saul Niguez, the midfielder of Atlético de Madrid. The Red Devils believe that an offer of € 58m could be enough in the face of the Colchoneros’ financial difficulties.

Massimiliano Allegri sends a strong message to CR7 and Dybala

“Cristiano you have to give me more”, can we read on the side of the Gazzetta dello Sport. This is the message that coach Massimiliano Allegri launched yesterday at a press conference. The coach is counting on the five-time Ballon d’Or next season, at a time when rumors of a departure from PSG are still circulating in the press. The Italian tactician also promised an important role to Paulo Dybala, whom he promoted to vice-captain. Objective 25 goals minimum for the Argentinian jewel!

Manchester City prepare first offer for Jack Grealish

Manchester City have two dreams for this summer transfer window. Harry Kane and Jack Grealish. It is for the second named that the Skyblues are preparing to go on the offensive as explained The Daily Mail. A first offer in the order of 88 M € which would soon arrive on the table of the managers of Aston Villa. An offer that can go up to € 117 million including bonus. For its part, the Villans wish at all costs to keep it and will counter-attack with an offer of extension, accompanied by a salary increase.