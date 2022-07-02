Menu
Manchester United: Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville confuse over Cristiano Ronaldo case

Following the announcement of a potential departure of Cristiano Ronaldo (37) from Manchester United, two former Premier League glories have spoken out on the Portuguese player’s request to leave the Mancunian club. Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher teased each other on Twitter and it was the former Liverpool player who started the hostilities.

“Ronaldo did exactly what I thought he would do, score goals but make the team less successful. The transfer request also kills the idea that he turned down Man City because of his love for Man United”, he pointed out. It did not please one of the Neville brothers who hastened to respond to his colleague from British television. “I understand, you are full of yourself but he can refuse City for United because he likes them more and still wants to leave this summer. He left before but still loved the club. Enjoy Saturday night and your short period of success”, he then launched with a touch of humor. Yes, the CR7 case has not finished talking until he finds a club.

