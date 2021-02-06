Manchester United: Maguire wants to silence critics by winning Premier League

Will the England Champions Trophy return to Manchester United this year? While the Red Devils haven’t won the Premier League since 2013, Solskjaer’s men are still in the title race at the moment, despite the 3-point lead from neighbor Manchester City who additionally has a late match. Transferred for more than 80 million euros in the summer of 2019, Harry Maguire silences the critics this season. Captain of Man U, he hopes to get everyone to agree by bringing the title back to Old Trafford.

“When I lift my first trophy at this club it will make me smile even more knowing that a lot of people don’t want us to do it. We are the most talked about club in the world. A lot of people don’t want us to be successful. I’m quite used to it now ” he declared to Sun. Loved or hated club in England, Manchester United hope to silence the critics this year.