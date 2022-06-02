Manchester United observe Mason Mount situation

Voted Chelsea’s best player for the past two seasons, Mason Mount is not yet one of the Blues’ highest paid players. He was also in negotiations to extend and upgrade his contract but between the sale of the club and the need to recruit in defense, his case does not seem to be the priority according to The Sun.

However, the Blues should be wary because the English would interest many clubs, starting with Manchester United and its coach Erik ten Hag. Indeed, the Dutchman would have observed Mount during his loan at Vitesse Arnhem and he would not be insensitive to his qualities since this experience. Two years from the end of his contract, will the young English international be tempted to leave his training club?