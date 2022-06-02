Menu
Search
Sportsfootball

Manchester United observe Mason Mount situation

Date:

Voted Chelsea’s best player for the past two seasons, Mason Mount is not yet one of the Blues’ highest paid players. He was also in negotiations to extend and upgrade his contract but between the sale of the club and the need to recruit in defense, his case does not seem to be the priority according to The Sun.

However, the Blues should be wary because the English would interest many clubs, starting with Manchester United and its coach Erik ten Hag. Indeed, the Dutchman would have observed Mount during his loan at Vitesse Arnhem and he would not be insensitive to his qualities since this experience. Two years from the end of his contract, will the young English international be tempted to leave his training club?

Previous articleOGC Nice leans on Antonio Candreva

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

OGC Nice leans on Antonio Candreva

kenyan -
Leaving Inter a year ago, Antonio Candreva is...

Garissa leaders call for political tolerance ahead of polls

kenyan -
Nominated MCA Karta Iman called on Muslim and...

FC Barcelona: a Premier League cador takes action for Clément Lenglet

kenyan -
Invited to leave FC Barcelona, ​​Clément Lenglet (26)...

Manchester City: Julian Alvarez is very popular with Pablo Longoria and OM!

kenyan -
According to our information, Pablo Longoria wants to recruit...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

OGC Nice leans on Antonio Candreva

football 0
Leaving Inter a year ago, Antonio Candreva is...

Garissa leaders call for political tolerance ahead of polls

News 0
Nominated MCA Karta Iman called on Muslim and...

FC Barcelona: a Premier League cador takes action for Clément Lenglet

football 0
Invited to leave FC Barcelona, ​​Clément Lenglet (26)...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.