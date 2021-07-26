Manchester United put 9 players on transfer list to fund massive transfer window

After the transfer of Jadon Sancho and pending the arrival of Raphaël Varane, Manchester United need to sell. For this, the English club has appointed nine players who will not be selected in the event of a satisfactory offer.

Manchester United is determined to achieve a very large transfer window. 2nd behind the untouchable Manchester City, the residents of Old Trafford are trying to take advantage of the transfer market to fill the gap between them and their neighbor. Jadon Sancho has already come to strengthen their ranks against around € 85 million and Raphaël Varane is closer than ever to complete the central hinge with Harry Maguire. We are talking about a check of just over € 50 million for the French. The latter could also be accompanied by Jules Koundé, according to the latest information released in England for € 80 million.

Like every year, the English club doesn’t really have a money problem. The management has granted an envelope of around £ 100m (€ 115m) but to finance these operations, it is also necessary to sell and for the time being few players have left MU. Yet the names are well identified by the Red Devils. Based on information from ESPN, they have appointed nine players who will not be selected in the event of an offer this summer, and hope to recover at least € 50 million, regardless of the soap opera Paul Pogba. One year from the end of the 2018 world champion’s contract, the English club are slowly starting to find a reason to let him go.

What about De Gea and Henderson?

Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial are the two things that could bring in the most money. According to the media outlet, they both have a price set at around € 25m but are unlikely to be sold the same summer. Solskjaer even assured recently that he was counting on the striker on loan and revived at West Ham last season. “He wants to fight for his place. Jesse is in the club’s plans right now. ” The former Monaco player is on the other hand well on the way out but the offers are not rushing for the moment.

The other elements for sale are above all rotation or complement players like left-backs Brandon Williams and Alex Telles (tracked by Roma), versatile Diogo Dalot (followed by AC Milan) and central Phil Jones, and midfielders Andreas Pereira and Daniel James. The latter has courtiers like Leeds and Brighton and could be sent on loan. Finally, with the arrival of veteran Tom Heaton, Manchester United now has 4 goalkeepers in its ranks and will have to part with one. It could be David De Gea and Dean Henderson, both fighting for a number one spot.