Manchester United: Ralf Rangnick hopes for the return of the five changes

Present at a press conference on Thursday, the new Manchester United coach Ralf Rangnick (63) spoke about the critical health situation, currently going through by England and de facto by the Premier League. In front of the journalists, the German coach returned in particular to this rule of the five authorized changes which had been put in place when the Covid-19 had appeared. A measure maintained by many countries despite some health improvements, which is no longer the case across the Channel, enough to question the tactician of the Red Devils.

“We’re in a similar situation to a year and a half ago, so I don’t see why it wouldn’t be like a year and a half ago. As far as I know, England are the only country in Europe to allow only three substitutes. The five substitutes were put in place when the Covid started, and I think it was the right decision to do so to save the energy of the players, especially if they have just recovered from the Covid. (…) I think we should seriously think about it again. Most of the players would be in favor. “