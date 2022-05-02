Manchester United ready to do anything to afford Lautaro Martinez

The summer promises to be boiling on the side of Manchester United. With the arrival of his new coach Erik ten Hag at the end of the season, the Red Devils are preparing to experience a hectic summer transfer window. Eager to strengthen its workforce, the Mancunian board should, without a doubt, multiply the tracks. As such, the Daily Express indicates, this Monday, that the current sixth in the Premier League would be ready to send an XXL offer to Inter Milan to secure the services of Lautaro Martinez (24 years old).

Indeed, the British media specifies that to reach an agreement with the reigning Italian champion, the Red Devils would have made a first offer by proposing a check for 50 million euros, but also the services of Anthony Martial (26 years, 8 games in La Liga this season), currently on loan at Sevilla FC. It remains to be seen whether the Interists will be inclined to part with their Argentinian international striker, author of 17 goals in 32 Serie A matches this season.