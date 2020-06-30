Manchester United: Solskjaer wants to keep Paul Pogba

Announced leaving Manchester United last summer, Paul Pogba (27) is still in sight of the summer transfer window version 2020. The situation is however very different. The coronavirus has been there and the coffers of the clubs interested in its profile are less full. Especially since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has no intention of separating from the French international (69 caps, 10 goals), under contract until June 2021. This is in any case what has entrusted a source close to the Mancunian club to The team.

One reason is that the Red Devils coach greatly appreciates the technical relationship of the Habs displayed with winter rookie Bruno Fernandes (25) in the midfield. The same source also explained to the sports daily that “The only element that would allow a transfer would be that a club interested in the French offers a player who interests MU in the deal”. The outcome of the Paul Pogba case is therefore still as uncertain, while the former Juventus has proven how essential he was to the Manchester United collective since his return to competition and the resumption of the Premier League across the Channel .