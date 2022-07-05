Manchester United steals Tyrell Malacia from OL

He has long seemed promised to Olympique Lyonnais but Tyrell Malacia is not going to join Les Gones. The Dutch side signed for Manchester United from Feyenoord Rotterdam.

Not retained following his loan from Chelsea, Emerson Palmieri leaves a void in the Lyon defense where the only professional side is Henrique. Having to recruit for this position for next season, Olympique Lyonnais is looking for a holder and quickly turned to the Netherlands using the networks of Peter Bosz.

Great promise in this position, Tyrell Malacia (22) quickly won unanimous support. The Feyenoord player comes out of an accomplished season (1 goal and 5 offerings in 50 matches) and notably played in the Europa League Conference final against AS Roma (1-0 defeat). Long favorite in this case, Lyon offered up to 13 million euros + 2 million euros in bonuses.

MU overtook OL on the wire

However, this was not enough since another formation landed in the file. While Alex Telles does not convince, Manchester United intends to recruit a competitor to Luke Shaw. The English club raised the bill to 15 million euros + 2 million euros in bonuses and quickly reached an agreement with Feyenoord.

Thus chipping Tyrell Malacia to OL, the English club is strengthening its defense and announced this signing in a press release: “Manchester United are pleased to confirm that Tyrell Malacia has joined the club, signing a contract until June 2026, with the possibility of a one-year extension. The Dutch defender has made 136 career appearances for Feyenoord and has represented his country at every level, from Under-16s to the senior team, with five full international caps to his name.