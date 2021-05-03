Manchester United still hope to retain Paul Pogba

Back at his best in recent matches, Paul Pogba (28) has changed the face of Manchester United. But while he is at the end of his contract in the summer of 2022, the French World Champion has still not extended and could therefore quickly go to his suitcases. To the dismay of his coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (48) who still hopes to keep him.

Asked about this at a press conference, the Norwegian technician intends to do everything to keep his environment. “You know, of course, I worked with Paul for a few years. I got him when he was a reservist and he knows I want him to stay. It’s about creating a competitive environment in which we can all thrive, a competitive team fighting for the trophies. They are winners, Edi (Cavani) and Paul, but they are also human beings. So it’s important that they enjoy coming to Carrington every day, that they enjoy playing for this team. “