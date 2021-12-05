Manchester United: the hot reaction of Ralf Rangnick, after his first victorious

For his first on the bench of Manchester United, Ralf Rangnick won against Crystal Palace (1-0). After the meeting, the German technician congratulated his players and praised the defensive quality offered. A successful first.

Perfect start for Ralf Rangnick. After the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the interim of Michael Carrick, Ralf Rangnick was appointed at the end of November as Manchester United coach until the end of the season. While playing his first match on the Red Devils bench against Crystal Palace, the Mancunians won thanks to a goal from Fred (1-0, 78th). After the meeting, the German technician reacted after his success at Old Trafford and was satisfied with the performance of his team and the defensive quality.

“I enjoyed the way we defended, we had control of the whole game, finishing the game without conceding a goal was the most important thing. These are things we needed to improve. We have to continue to finish matches with clean sheets. With only one workout I was really impressed. We did better than expected. It’s always easier to build things up after a success. We have to continue not to take goals and improve ourselves in creating opportunities for our attack. Overall I’m very happy with the way we played today ”, he indicated at the microphone of the BBC.

“Cristiano Ronaldo’s work without the ball … hat!”

While Manchester United have not been spectacular against the Eagles, Ralf Rangnick has admitted to being impressed with the motivation of his new players. “We have always tried to be offensive. We’ve never been away, except maybe for the last five minutes. At all other times, we tried to keep them away from our goal. The first 30 minutes I was really impressed. High speed, high intensity, high tempo, the only thing missing in this part of the game was one or two more goals (…) We kept our patience, and in the second half we deserved to win. They (the players) themselves felt on the pitch that we had control of the game, compared to quite a few games in the past. “.

Finally, the former RB Leipzig coach congratulated Fred for his goal and also praised the work of Cristiano Ronaldo. “I had to ask my assistant if it was Fred’s right foot. I thought he could only shoot with the left! I’m happy for him, it was a great goal (…) And finally, Cristiano Ronaldo’s work without the ball … hat! “. A first full of hope for Manchester United fans, thanked by their new coach. “It was a fantastic welcome. I’m so happy, I feel like I’ve been here for 3 or 4 weeks already ”, he added.