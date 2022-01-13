Manchester United: the XXL pressure blow from Cristiano Ronaldo to his teammates

Leaving Juventus where he no longer felt good there, the Portuguese returned to a club he knows as his home. But beware, CR7 does not like the current level of the Red Devils.

He may be 36, Cristiano Ronaldo has not returned to Manchester United to be in pre-retirement. Starting from a Juventus who became unable to play the leading roles in Serie A and dropped in the Champions League, the Portuguese thought to relaunch at Old Trafford, twelve years after leaving the theater of dreams to go to Real Madrid.

But the Lusitanian’s resounding comeback to north-west England has not transformed the face of a highly irregular side for several seasons. Of course, MU is still in contention in the Champions League, but Ralf Rangnick’s gang are only seventh in the Premier League table, six points behind 4th place, and twenty-two lengths behind leaders Manchester City.

“I don’t want to be here to be in sixth, seventh or fifth place”

An observation that CR7 has difficulty accepting. In an interview with Skysports, the former Bianconero has also sent a very clear message to his teammates. “I do not accept that we do not think we are in the top three in the Premier League. I think that in order to build good things, sometimes you have to destroy others. So why not: new year, new life and hopefully Manchester can be at the level the fans want. They deserve it “, he said, before continuing.

“What I can say is that we can all do better, all of us. I don’t want to be here to be in sixth, seventh, or fifth place. I’m here to try to win, to be competitive. I think we are in the race, but we are not yet at our best. We have a long way to go to improve and I think if we change our mindset we can achieve great things. “ To the best of my mind …