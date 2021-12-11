Manchester United want to jump at the chance for João Félix

More than ever on the departure of Atlético de Madrid, João Félix has no shortage of courtiers. On the England side, Manchester United and Ralf Rangnick could just break the bank in order to recruit him.

The news broke earlier this week in the Spanish media. Now more so at ease with Diego Simeone, Portuguese striker João Félix is ​​indeed thinking of leaving Atlético de Madrid as soon as possible, while the winter transfer window arrives. Landed in July 2019 from Benfica Lisbon, the 22-year-old is having more trouble this season (12 TCC appearances, 1 goal, 2 assists), especially since the many injuries do not help.

“Cholo (Simeone) brought Griezmann back to try to force the departure of João Félix”, explained a few days ago a journalist from the Cadena SER, a Spanish radio station. For its part, the daily AS explained that the entourage of the Portuguese was looking for a solution to convince the Colchoneros leaders to let him go, despite a contract that ends in June 2026. Therefore, the courtiers seem numerous, since we are talking about many clubs in England . And in particular one.

A Fernandes-Félix-CR7 trio?

If we are to believe the latest information from the Sun, it is Manchester United who could take action soon to try to recover the Portuguese international (20 caps, 3 goals), who would thus find his compatriots Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes in England. Clubs like Liverpool, Newcastle or Arsenal would have only inquired according to the British media. But to get their hands on the native of Viseu, the Red Devils will have to take out the checkbook.

Recruited by Atlético de Madrid for almost 130 million euros, a little over two years ago, João Félix is ​​no longer worth that price. But there is no doubt that the leaders of the Madrid club will be greedy for a young player with great potential. According to the site Transfermarkt, its market value is now around € 70 million. But taking out such an amount, after the financial crisis linked to Covid-19, is not given to everyone, and MU will have to think carefully if he really wants to take action.