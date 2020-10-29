Home Sports football Manchester United want to try their luck for Hakan Calhanoglu
Sportsfootball

Manchester United want to try their luck for Hakan Calhanoglu

By kenyan

If the summer transfer window is over, that does not prevent clubs from prospecting for the winter market which is fast approaching. Manchester United, certainly unhappy with Jadon Sancho not coming this summer, are reportedly considering offering a five-year contract to Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu according to the report. Gazzetta dello Sport this Thursday. Arrived in Milan in the summer of 2017, the 26-year-old had a difficult start at San Siro as his team was not at the level of other Calcio cadors.

But today, it is quite different. Led by a Zlatan Ibrahimovic of the greatest, AC Milan, current Serie A leader, is gradually finding ambitions. And if the Rossoneri are there today, the native of Mannheim also has a lot to do with it, he who has already scored four goals and delivered four assists in eight matches in all competitions this season. One thing is certain, the Milanese leaders will have a hard time keeping him as their midfielder risks being courted this winter.

Related news

football

Chelsea: Frank Lampard draws up the typical team of his best opponents

kenyan -
Legendary Chelsea midfielder who proudly wore the Blues jersey for thirteen years, Frank Lampard has, throughout his career, been faced with the best players...
Read more
football

Inter: Romelu Lukaku hit in the groin

kenyan -
Seven matches in all competitions, seven goals (5 in Serie A and 2 in the Champions League). Romelu Lukaku has made an...
Read more
football

Brazil: Allan replaces injured Fabinho

kenyan -
Brazil, which will face Venezuela on November 13 and Uruguay on November 17 as part of the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, must...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Kenyan born Eugene Asira wows judges with ‘uliza kiatu’ performance at...

Entertainment Nina Blak -
A Kenyan born vocalist Eugene Asira has taken the internet by storm after a video of him performing a Swahili song at the Voice...
Read more

NTSA boss warns Subaru drivers (VIDEO)

News Connie Mukenyi -
The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has put Subaru drivers on notice after the spike in road accidents in the country. Speaking on Wednesday...
Read more

Magoha warns schools against mass reopening

News Tracy Nabwile -
Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has warned all schools against mass reopening. The CS pointed out that the government is yet to approve other...
Read more

Chinese to be deported over multi-million SGR scam

News Connie Mukenyi -
Three Chinese nationals are facing deportation after a Mombasa court found them guilty in a multi-million SGR scam. Edna Nyaloti, Mombasa Chief magistrate, on Wednesday...
Read more

NMS boss Hadi confirms launch date for Nairobi commuter trains

Business Stanley Kasee -
Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) boss Mohammed Badi has noted that Nairobi Commuter Trains will start operations at the start of next month, November 2020. Speaking...
Read more

Moses Kuria warns President Uhuru against having contested BBI process, claims...

News Alfred Kiura -
Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has advised President Uhuru Kenyatta against listening to those who are pushing for a contested process to...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke