Manchester United want to try their luck for Hakan Calhanoglu

If the summer transfer window is over, that does not prevent clubs from prospecting for the winter market which is fast approaching. Manchester United, certainly unhappy with Jadon Sancho not coming this summer, are reportedly considering offering a five-year contract to Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu according to the report. Gazzetta dello Sport this Thursday. Arrived in Milan in the summer of 2017, the 26-year-old had a difficult start at San Siro as his team was not at the level of other Calcio cadors.

But today, it is quite different. Led by a Zlatan Ibrahimovic of the greatest, AC Milan, current Serie A leader, is gradually finding ambitions. And if the Rossoneri are there today, the native of Mannheim also has a lot to do with it, he who has already scored four goals and delivered four assists in eight matches in all competitions this season. One thing is certain, the Milanese leaders will have a hard time keeping him as their midfielder risks being courted this winter.