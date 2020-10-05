Manchester United’s plan for Alex Telles

In pole position to welcome the Brazilian left side this summer, the Red Devils have changed their minds. United were working on a new strategy to enlist the international Auriverde from FC Porto.

Will Manchester United make one last big blow before the summer transfer window closes? So far, the Red Devils have only hosted the one Donny Van de Beek from Ajax. If the leaders of Mancunian have tried everything to repatriate Jadon Sancho to England, the latter encountered the categorical refusal of Borussia Dortmund in this case.

At the same time, United was still working on the Ousmane Dembélé track. But again, all does not go as planned, FC Barcelona indeed favors a dry transfer for its 2018 world champion. In addition to these two players, the residents of Old Trafford have been negotiating for several weeks with FC Porto for Alex Telles (27 years old). One year from the end of his contract with the Portuguese champion, the Brazilian side would like to discover the Premier League this season.

FC Porto revise their demands upwards for Alex Telles

But Porto remain adamant and have already refused a first offer estimated at more than ten million euros. But while the Lusitanian formation had set the bar at 20 million euros to give up its left side, it would have revised its demands upwards reveals The Telegraph. So much so that sources familiar with the matter consider a happy outcome to be very unlikely. Aware of being at an impasse, Manchester United would consider another possibility to achieve its ends.

The English media specifies that the Mancunian management would consider waiting until January 1 to reactivate the Telles track and have the person signed free of any contract! A strategy that has advantages and disadvantages. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to put an end to a potential reinforcement in the left lane of his defense this season, but United could afford Such at a lower cost. As for FC Porto, the risk of seeing Alex Telles go free is becoming more and more real …