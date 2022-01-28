Manchester United’s position annoys Jesse Lingard

But what is Manchester United playing with Jesse Lingard? The player trained at the club is coming to the end of his contract next June and does not intend to extend after the first part of the season spent on the sidelines. The English midfielder was hoping for a loan in the second half of the year, hoping to regain his form from last season at the same time, when he played at West Ham. Manchester United, unwilling to strengthen a top-flight side, turned down loan offers from Hammers, Everton and Leicester City.

The Mancunians were in advanced negotiations with the Newcastle Magpies who agreed to pay €3m and to cover the full €120,000 weekly for the 29-year-old. A more than honorable proposition for a free player in six months and who has waxed the bench since his return to the club. Nevertheless, according to The Mirror, the player’s entourage would accuse United of being petrified at the idea of ​​Lingard succeeding elsewhere after the directors wanted to include a clause in which Newcastle would have to pay the Red Devils nearly €15m if they stayed. A clause refused by the Magpies.