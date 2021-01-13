Manuel Locatelli new priority for Manchester City in midfield

Brilliant in Sassuolo, Manuel Locatelli would have caught the eye of Pep Guardiola.

“We have so many quality players, and if we do not achieve an incredible result like Europe, players like Domenico Berardi, Jérémie Boga and Manuel Locatelli, who aspire to play this kind of competition, will want to leave”. Roberto De Zerbi, coach of Sassuolo, aims for a European qualification at the end of the season to keep some of his best elements. Very courted elements.

Manuel Locatelli (23), his midfielder, brilliant for two and a half seasons (78 appearances in Serie A, 4 goals). is notably announced in the viewfinder of Juventus. Fabio Paratici, bianconero sports director, was even forced to answer questions about him at the microphone of Sky Sport last weekend. “He’s very strong, but he belongs to Sassuolo. There are so many great players all over the world, if we were to talk about all the players we would have 3-4 hours ”, he kicked in touch.

Guardiola adores it

The Turinese are not the only ones to watch the former AC Milan resident. The Daily Mail tells us this Wednesday that Manchester City would also have fallen under the spell of the transalpine international (6 capes). Pep Guardiola would see in him a choice option to regenerate his midfield, with a Fernandinho (35 years old) at the end of the contract and the duo Ilkay Gundogan (30 years old) – Kevin De Bruyne (29 years old) who sometimes need to breathe.

The Citizens know in any case what to expect if they want to go further for the native of Lecco this summer. Sassuolo, on the strength of a contract binding him to Azzurro until June 2023, asks for more than € 30 million to release him. And if he continues to shine, that Juve is still there and AC Milan confirms that they want to bring him back to the fold, the score may still rise.