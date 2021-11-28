Marc Cucurella applies for Barça

Trained at FC Barcelona, ​​Marc Cucurella (23) played only one match with the Blaugranas in the first team, before leaving for Eibar. He now plays for Brighton, but regrets not having had the opportunity to play at Camp Nou with his training club, something he would like to do before the end of his career. Under contract until 2026, he has been a starter at every English club meeting in the Premier League this season.

” In the end, I have been there for many years at Barca and you can say that it is my home and my family or that of my wife, who is from Barcelona. », He declared, reports Sport. ” I have a thorn in the side because I made my debut in the first team but I never got to play at Camp Nou and I think that’s something I would like to do before I retire or quit football. “