Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds negotiate with Bayern Munich for Michael Cuisance

Michael Cuisance is expected to pack his bags and leave Bavaria before the end of the transfer window. Bayern Munich and Leeds are reportedly close to a deal. The Strasbourg resident could discover Marcelo Bielsa.

Michael Cuisance is a coveted man. Arrived a year ago from Borussia Möchengladbach to Bayern Munich, the international midfielder Espoir had gleaned some playing time last year. With the departure of Thiago Alcantara, transferred to Liverpool, the Frenchman hoped to enter the rotation, his coach, Hansi Flick, did not cease to praise his talent and his attitude.

But ultimately, the 21-year-old from Strasbourg should not stay in Bavaria. The FCB is starting, but only if it is sold or lent with a call option. Long cited, Olympique de Marseille has always been interested in the player. But this is not the only Ligue 1 team that likes its profile a lot since Patrick Vieira’s OGC Nice, in difficulty at the start of the season, is also in the running.

OM does not have the means

It was especially in England that he could pursue his career. As we recently revealed to you, Marcelo Bielsa, the Argentinian technician from Leeds, is convinced of the player’s potential. According to information from The team, the English leaders sent an offer to their Bavarian counterparts, who would find it quite coherent. An agreement would even be quite close between the two teams.

Also according to the daily, Newcastle is late, just like Nice, who has presented his project to him recently. Olympique de Marseille, for its part, starts from further afield. Pablo Longoria, the director general in charge of football, would still have indicated to be interested, but OM do not have the funds until they have sold a player. It remains to know the will of the player.