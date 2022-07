The Brazilian midfielder Marcos Antônio, 22 years old (1m66), leaves Shakhtar Donetsk and commits for 5 years in favor of Lazio.

The Roman club paid 8 million euros to secure the services of the player trained at Clube Atlético Paranaense and discovered in Estoril.

🤝 We’re delighted to announce the signing of Marcos Antonio!#CMonEagles 🦅 pic.twitter.com/Z9m9Ga4QP4 — SSLazio (@OfficialSSLazio) July 1, 2022